HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Benda Bd300 Cruiser Bike Launched With V Twin Engine, Traction Control

Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control

The new Benda BD300 comes out as a rival to bikes such as Honda Rebel 300 and also the Honda H'Ness 350.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 03:54 PM
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).

Benda Motorcycles has announced the launch of the updated 2022 Benda BD300 cruiser motorcycle in the market of China. The new BD300 comes out as a rival to bikes such as Honda Rebel 300 and also the Honda H'Ness 350. With the latest update, the bike has received several new tweaks most of which are confined to the exterior profile of the bike.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield 2021 Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2021 Bullet 350
₹ 1.4 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield 2021 Classic 350
₹ 1.7 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 298cc liquid-cooled V-twin motor that is responsible for delivering 30bhp of power and 25.3Nm of Torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and the power is delivered to the rear wheel via a belt-drive system. The bike also gets a slipper clutch as well as Traction Control System (TCS) feature.

(Also Read: Honda patents ‘NX 500’ nameplate for mid-sized dual-purpose bike)

With the newest update, the bike has received a larger instrument console which has grown bigger by 36% over the previously used unit. The digital screen now features a gear position indicator, clock, tachometer, fuel gauge, and other readouts. The bike has carried over the LED illumination featured on the previous bike.

The hardware setup on the bike comprises USD front forks and dual rear shocks. Meanwhile, the braking duties are performed by a single disc at the front and rear but with new brake pads. It rides on 16-inch alloys shoed to 130/150 (front/rear) tyres.

The bike has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately 2.32 lakh). At this price, it comes out as just marginally more expensive than the previously sold unit. It may not be launched in India anytime soon. In India several cruisers such as Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Cruiser,and Honda H'Ness retail in the same segment as the BD300.

 

 

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 03:52 PM IST
TAGS: Benda BD300 BD300 Royal Enfield Meteor Meteor 350
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top 10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
An employee cleans an imported vehicle at a car showroom in Islamabad.
Pakistan puts ban on all imported cars. Here is why
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mercedes-Benz intends to follow Tesla, plans to shift to direct sales
Mercedes-Benz intends to follow Tesla, plans to shift to direct sales
BMW introduces M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, celebrates 50 years of M division
BMW introduces M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, celebrates 50 years of M division
Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years
In pics: Porsche Taycan GTS special edition celebrates Hockenheimring's 90 years

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city