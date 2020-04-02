Bajaj Pulsar NS160 BS 6 launched, price details inside

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 BS 6 has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹1.04 lakh*. At this price, the updated version is ₹10,457 more expensive in comparison to the previous BS 4 model which was priced at ₹94,195*.

Apart from the BS 6 emission standard revision, there is no other major update on the bike.

The new Pulsar NS160 sources its power from a slightly revised 160.3 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark engine which delivers 17.2 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features fuel-injection system which has enabled it to achieve the stricter emission norms.

In comparison to the previous BS 4 unit, the engine now surprisingly delivers 2 PS more power. For the record, the previous motorcycle was known to produce 15.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

The inclusion of fuel-injection system will also contribute to a slightly smoother riding experience and linear throttle response, while improving the overall performance and fuel economy rating of the bike.

As far as cosmetic changes are concerned, the BS 6 version looks near identical to the previous BS 4 unit. It gets the same muscular looks featuring aggressive halogen headlight, muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split seats, split rear grab rail, engine cowl, backlit switchgear and alloy wheels. Also, the colour options remain unchanged and the bike gets the same Fossil Grey, Wild Red and Saffire Blue colour choices.

Speaking of the cycleparts, the Pulsar 160NS BS 6 features the same suspension and braking setup as well. It also gets a single-channel ABS, as before.

The new Pulsar 160NS is close competition to the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V BS 6 which starts at a price tag ₹1,00,950*

*ex-showroom, Delhi