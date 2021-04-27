Bajaj Auto has introduced the 'Dagger Edge' edition of its Pulsar range of motorcycles. For the record, the Pulsar lineup includes models such as the Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, and the Pulsar 220F. The new Dagger Edge edition Pulsars come with new exterior paint schemes along with updated graphics. Save for the tweaked exteriors there is no other change on the bikes.

Price of the Dagger Edge edition of Bajaj Pulsar bikes:

Pulsar 150 : ₹1,01,818

Pulsar 150 Twin-Disc : ₹1,04,819

Pulsar 180 : ₹1,09,651

Pulsar 220F : 1,28,250

The Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge Edition has received two matte colour schemes - Pearl White and Saffire Blue. While the former has been given red highlights on the mudguard and rims, the latter gets white highlights on the front mudguard and rims. Apart from the new paint schemes, there is no other change on the bike. At the heart of the bike sits the same 149.5cc four-stroke engine that continues to produce the same 13.8bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 13.5Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

The next on the list is the Pulsar 180 Dagger Edge edition that gets Pearl White, Volcanic Red and Sparkle Black matte colour options. While there are the same white-black graphics and highlights on the Volcanic Red colour, the Sparkle Black option only features red graphics and highlights. In terms of mechanicals it gets a 178.6cc engine which produces 16.8 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm.

The top-of-the-list Pulsar 220F gets all the four colour mentioned above. Apart from this, there is no other change on the bike. It continues to feature a 220 cc unit that is capable of delivering 20.1bhp of power at 8500rpm and 18.55Nm at 7000rpm.