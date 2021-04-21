Bajaj Auto introduced the new Pulsar NS 125 street naked motorcycle in the Indian market earlier this week. The bike sets sight on other sporty 125 cc offerings of the segment including the Pulsar 125. Here's how both the bikes differ from each other:

Price:

Both the 125 cc Bajaj bikes have been placed at different pricing levels. The Pulsar NS 125 is a more premium offering out of two and comes out as a costlier option against its cousin offering. It has been priced at ₹93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is much higher than the Pulsar 125's starting price tag of ₹73,363 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Engine and Specifications:

The Pulsar NS 125 gets a 125 cc BS 6 DTS-i engine that is rated to churn out a maximum power of 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm. The Pulsar 125 also feature a 124.4 cc Twin Spark DTS-i engine that delivers a slightly lower 11.8 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.

Exterior design:

While the Pulsar NS 125 comes based on the same design lines as the NS family of bikes, the regular Pulsar 125 gets the traditional Pulsar styling. The NS sports a wolf-eye inspired exterior design that is complemented by its sharp-looking body panels, on the other hand, its counterpart looks quite basic with a large headlamp, a minimal bikini fairing, and blacked-out components.

Features:

Both the bikes lack ABS safety feature but manage to benefit from disc brakes. While the NS 125 sports a rigid perimeter frame and Nitrox mono-shock absorber, the Pulsar 125 gets a perimeter frame and Twin Gas Shock.