Bajaj Auto on Tuesday introduced its sporty offering in the 125 cc segment - NS 125. This segment is generally occupied by mid-spec commuters such as the Honda Shine SP 125 or the Hero Glamour i3S. The Pulsar NS 125, on the other hand, isn't a rival to these bikes despite sharing similar displacement figures but locks horns with other sporty offerings such as the KTM 125 Duke.

The Pulsar NS 125 is a new addition to the Pulsar ‘NS’ range of motorcycles. It has been priced at ₹93,690 (ex-showroom-Delhi) and has been made available in a total of four colour options - Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

(Also Read: Bajaj Chetak Electric bookings stopped within 48 hours due to high demand)

In terms of exteriors, it features the same design and styling as the existing Pulsar NS 200 and the NS 160 bikes. It sources power from a 125 cc BS 6 DTS-i engine that is capable of returning a maximum power of 12 PS and 11 Nm of peak torque. The transmission is a five-speed gearbox.

The bike has been wrapped around a perimeter frame that is claimed to offer high stiffness and low flex for high performance. In terms of the suspension kit, it gets a telescopic front fork that is complemented by a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Its rival, the KTM 125 Duke gets a more premium equipment kit and features. There is a high-performance upside-down WP front fork and a single mono-shock at the rear. There are 17-inch race alloys which are shod with 110 mm section at the front and 150 mm section rubber at the back. Unlike the Pulsar NS 120, the Duke gets a trellis frame and a single-channel Bosch ABS for added safety.

(Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250, Dominar 400 become costlier in India)

Its powertrain includes a 124.71 cc 1-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 14.72 bhp of maximum power and 12 Nm of peak torque. This unit comes married to a six-speed transmission. It has a dry weight of 141 kg, while its ground clearance stands at 155 mm.

The pricing for the 125 Duke is significantly higher than the Pulsar NS 125. It retails at ₹160,448 (ex-showroom).