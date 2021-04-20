Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar NS 125 in India at a price of ₹93,690 (ex-showroom). The new bike is now marginally powerful but still does not have ABS. It is also more expensive than the Pulsar 125 which forms the base of this entry-level sports bike.

According to Bajaj Auto, the new Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle is ‘power-packed with performance and multiple class leading features’. The two-wheeler manufacturer is primarily targeting the young enthusiasts to go for this bike. It is slightly heavier than a regular Pulsar 125 with a kerb weight of 144 kgs, around 4kgs heavier.

As far as the technical details are concerned, the Pulsar NS 125 will be powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected DTS-i engine that is at the heart of the regular Pulsar 125 bikes. The BS 6 engine, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, now claims to be a bit more powerful, thanks to a slight increase in power. The engine can now churn out 12 PS of maximum power and 11 Nm of peak torque.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 stands on 17-inch alloy wheels, same as the Pulsar 125 bikes, and get a 240mm front disc and 130mm rear drum with CBS. The ground clearance is 179mm.

As far as the design is concerned, there are not too many differences. The bike still carries the signature wolf-eye design at the front. At the sides, the Pulsar NS 125 gets sharp tank extensions with sporty body graphic elements. At the rear, the bike gets the signature twin LED-strip tail lights.

Bajaj Auto is offering the new Pulsar NS 125 bikes in four colour options - Fiery Orange, Burnt Red, Beach Blue and Pewter Grey. It is a rival to the likes of the KTM 125 Duke.