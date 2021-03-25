Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce new colour options in its entire Pulsar range of bikes. While previously images of the updated Pulsar 150 were seen doing rounds on the internet, now new Pulsar 220F has appeared online adorning a similar Red/White paint scheme.

The new Pulsar 220F will be launched in two new paint schemes. One of the colour options will include matte black body panels and red graphics, while the other one will use a bolder-looking amalgamation of matte white, red and black shades. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

The Pulsar 220F is one of the oldest bikes in the company's portfolio. Save for some styling tweaks, the semi-faired roadster hasn't received any significant upgrade over the last few years. It is one of the Bajaj bikes that still uses dated hardware and features. Even with the dated bits, the bike is able to garner huge sales thanks to its boisterous visual appeal.

It sources power from a 220cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine which is capable of churning out 20.11 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The gearbox comes mated to a five-speed unit.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloys and comes suspended on telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear end. For braking, it uses discs at either end. Some of its key features include LED tail lamp, semi-digital console, halogen-type projector headlamp, and a 15 litre fuel tank.

It is currently priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom), with the new update, expect the pricing to go up slightly. Similar colours will also launch on the Pulsar 180.



