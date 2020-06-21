Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat vs rivals: Price comparison

The Pune based automaker launched the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat recently at a price tag of ₹79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is based on the disc brake version of the Pulsar 125 which is priced slightly lower at ₹75,462 (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are two motorcycles and a scooter which stand in the same range as the Pulsar 125 Split Seat.

Honda SP125 Disc: ₹77,652

The Honda SP125 Disc has been priced at ₹77,652 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with features such as LED headlamp and tail lamp, engine kill switch fully-digital instrumentation that displays real-time efficiency and gear position indicator. In terms of mechanicals, it gets a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which delivers 10.5 PS of power and 10.3 Nm of torque. The engine comes hooked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Shine Disc: ₹72,557

This is the second Honda motorcycle which sits in the same price segment as the new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat. It costs ₹72,557 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 'Shine' is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to premium commuter segment bikes. Over the years, the Honda Shine series of bikes have made an image which is synonyms to reliability and cost-effectiveness. The Shine also gets a 125 cc single-cylinder 4 Stroke, SI engine which delivers 7.9 kW at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm.

TVS NTorq Race Edition: ₹73,365

The TVS NTorq Race Edition has been priced at ₹73,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is a sports scooter from TVS which comes with a number of modern day features such as a LED DRL, LED headlamp, hazard light switch, Bluetooth-enabled digital screen, and engine kill switch. Its 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine delivers 9.3 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque.