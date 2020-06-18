Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Bajaj Auto rides in Pulsar 125 Split Seat at 79,091
2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2020, 06:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat is being offered with three colour options- Neon Green with Matte Black), Black Silver, and Black Red.
  • The deliveries of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat will begin soon.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 125 Split Seat motorcycle in the Indian market at 79,091 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is based on the disc version which costs slightly lesser at 75,462 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

On the outside, the bike looks similar to the regular Pulsar 125 motorcycle expect for small cosmetic changes which set it apart. Speaking of which, it makes use of a sporty split-seat setup with split grab rails, engine cowl, and graphics which remind of the Pulsar 150. Save for these changes the bike looks identical to its regular disc brake variant.

At the heart of the Pulsar 125 Split Seat sits the same 124.4 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which churns out 16 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes teamed-up to a 5-speed gearbox.

Its braking system includes a 240 mm disc which does duty at the front and a 130 mm drum brake which sits at the rear. The brakes are teamed-up with CBS for enhanced safety. The suspension kit on the bike include conventional telescopic front forks and twin gas shock absorbers at the rear.

It is being offered with three colour options- Neon Green with Matte Black), Black Silver, and Black Red. The company will start the deliveries of the bike soon. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 range locks horns with the bikes such as Honda SP 125 and the Hero Glamour.

The Pune based automaker on Wednesday announced that it has clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% in the last 10 years, with revenue shooting up to 29,919 crore in 2019-2020.

