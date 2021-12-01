Bajaj Auto two-wheeler domestic sales dip 23% in November, sells 144,953 units

Bajaj Auto, one of the major Indian two-wheelers manufacturers, sold 144,953 units of motorcycles and scooters in the Indian market in November 2021. The domestic sales of the company dipped 23 per cent last month, as compared to the same month last year when it retailed 188,196 units.

Bajaj Auto's two-wheeler export too dropped two per cent last month to 193,520 units, from 196,797 units registered in November 2020. Overall two-wheeler sales of the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer declined 12 per cent last month with 338,473 units recorded. In November 2020, Bajaj Auto sold 384,993 units of two-wheelers in domestic and overseas markets combined.

On a sequential basis, Bajaj Auto's total auto sales skid 13.72 per cent as compared with 4,39,615 units sold in October 2021.

The major setback for the two-wheeler manufacturer in the last month was supply chain issues. The chip crisis that has been impacting the global auto industry for the last several months hit hard Bajaj Auto as well, which resulted in production delays and late deliveries as well.

The chip crisis is not only hurting sales of cars but two-wheelers as well. Modern two-wheelers come with a host of software that relies on chips.

Speaking about cumulative year-to-date sales of Bajaj two-wheelers between April-November this year, the OEM sold 1,174,391 units, down two per cent from 1,193,002 units sold in the same period last year. However, the company was able to ramp up its exports numbers during the same period in 2021 with 1,484,605 units shipped. Bajaj Auto exported 1,026,675 units of two-wheelers between April-November in 2020. This marked an impressive 45 per cent growth this year, compared to 2020.

Combining both domestic and overseas sales, Bajaj Auto retailed 2,658,996 units between April and November this year, up 20 per cent from 2,219,677 units sold during the same period last year.