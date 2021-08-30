Audi gives E-Tron GT a prototype look with this indoor car cover

German luxury carmaker Audi has garnered many headlines with its E-Tron GT. The automaker is not stopping by just introducing the car. It has brought some exclusive accessories for the E-Tron GT. One of them is an indoor car cover that has been designed to deliver a unique look to the electric car.

Priced at $785, this Audi E-Tron GT official car cover comes with a camouflaged look that gives the car a prototype appearance. The indoor car cover mimics the introductory concept of the E-Tron GT.

This car cover will be available for both the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT as well. It can be purchased online or at authorized dealerships as well.

The German automobile marquee claims that this cover should fit the electric car precisely. It is claimed to protect the EV from dust and dirt. Also, it will retain the electric vehicle's actual shape under the sheets. The car cover has been designed and developed in Ingolstadt by Audi's internal design team.

Audi E-Tron GT comes available at a starting price of $99,900. The top-spec performance-focused RS trim is available at a starting price of $139,900.

Audi India has already teased the E-Tron GT ahead of the car's nearing launch in the country. Expect it to be available here in a short span. The car competes with rivals such as Tesla Model S, Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan.

The Audi electric car comes powered by an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The pack delivers energy to the electric motor that churns out 469 hp of power. The RS variant belts out 590 hp of power.

Audi claims the E-Tron GT can run up to 487 km on a single charge, while the RS trim can run 471 km on a single charge. The E-Tron GT can sprint to 100 kmph from standstill in 4.1 seconds. The RS version can reach the same mark in 3.3 seconds.