Currently only operational in Bengaluru and Chennai, Ather on Friday announced that it is set to expand its business to Delhi soon thanks to the latest Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy . The new policy incentives EV customers and brings down the cost of electric vehicles in Delhi as road tax and registration fee have been exempted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday introduced the new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy that strives to bring down pollution levels, boost the economy, and generate more employment.

'The objective is that by 2024, 25% of all new vehicle registrations should be for EVs. After launching this policy, we expect registration of 5 lakh new electric vehicles in the next 5 years,'' the CM said.

He also announced incentives up to ₹30,000 for 2-wheelers, e-rickshaws, autos, and up to ₹1.5 lakh for cars under the latest electric vehicle policy. Claiming that Delhi's new Electric Vehicle Policy will be country's progressive policy, CM Kejriwal told reporters, "Under the policy, 200 charging stations will be set up in one year for the ease of e-vehicle users.''

Ather Energy currently has two electric scooters in its line-up - Ather 450 and Ather 450X. Both the scooters are expected to be introduced in Delhi when Ather starts operations in the capital city. However, the company is yet to announce a timeline on its Delhi operations.



