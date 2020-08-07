Arvind Kejriwal launches Electric Vehicle Policy, touts it as India's best

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched its Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and said it stands as the most progressive in the entire country and that it will strive to bring down pollution levels here while generating employment. He said that the objective is that by 2024, 25% of all new vehicle registrations should be for EVs.

The policy makes a case for incentives of up to ₹1.5 lakh for the purchase of new electric cars in the city capital. An incentive of up to ₹30,000 will be provided for e-two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and freight vehicles.

Underlining the need to have more EVs on Delhi roads, Kejriwal said that the need to have clean mobility is crucial in the battle against pollution. "We have worked towards bringing down pollution here by 25% but we are not satisfied. The lockdown period revealed clear skies and now that we are moving back towards normalcy, we don't want that kind of development that contributes to pollution," he said.

Kejriwal further said that the EV policy is a result of intensive and exhaustive consultations with experts from across the country and that EV policies from across the world were incorporated. "This policy is the most progressive in the country and will be counted as one of the better ones anywhere in the world," he said. "For now, this policy is for three years but we will make changes in this time span, if required."

AAP government in Delhi has also committed to set up a 'State Electric Vehicle Board' with Kejriwal adding that 200 charging stations will be established in one year. Additionally, a scrapping incentive will also be rolled out. ""We are also going to give a scrapping incentive for those wanting to exchange their petrol or diesel-run vehicles. In the country, this is the first time that scrapping incentive is being given," Kejriwal said.

Emphasizing that the current share of EVs in new car registrations is 0.2%, Kejriwal said it is a tall order to reach the goal of 25% by 2024 but one that would also usher in jobs. "This policy will ensure generation of thousands of jobs in driving, financing, selling, servicing etc."