Aprilia RS457 production starts ahead of deliveries

Aprilia launched their much-awaited RS457 at India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycle has been developed and designed in Italy but it is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India. Now, Piaggio India has started production of the Aprilia RS457 at their manufacturing plant. The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in March 2024.