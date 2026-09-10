5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from a 250cc motorcycle

Rather than simply choosing the motorcycle with the biggest engine, I would look at bikes that offer a meaningful step up while still being practical enough to enjoy regularly. These are the five motorcycles I would consider.

A 250 cc motorcycle is often enough to get riders comfortable with commuting, weekend rides and even touring. However, when it is time to upgrade, moving to a larger motorcycle can bring significantly more performance, better highway ability and a more premium riding experience.

1 KTM 390 Duke R KTM 390 Duke R EMI starting at just ₹4,700/ month Check Eligibility The KTM 390 Duke R would be my first choice for a rider who wants a significant performance upgrade without moving to a physically large motorcycle. It uses a 398.63 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 46 PS at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, while the motorcycle weighs 168.3kg. It gets an 800 mm seat height and a 15-litre fuel tank. The low kerb weight is one of the biggest attractions here. Compared with a typical 250cc motorcycle, the performance jump is substantial, but the 390 Duke R remains compact and relatively easy to handle. It also gets adjustable WP Apex suspension, with compression and rebound adjustment at the front and adjustable rebound damping and preload at the rear. That should make it particularly appealing to riders who enjoy attacking corners and want a motorcycle with a sharper, more focused character.

2 Aprilia Tuono 457 Aprilia Tuono 457 EMI starting at just ₹5,500/ month Check Eligibility The Aprilia Tuono 457 would be my pick for someone who wants a sporty motorcycle but prefers the character of a twin-cylinder engine. Its 457cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine develops 47.58 PS at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm at 6,700 rpm. It gets ride-by-wire, a six-speed gearbox and weighs 175 kg. The motorcycle has an 800 mm seat height and a 12.7-litre fuel tank. Coming from a 250 cc motorcycle, the Tuono 457 offers a noticeable jump in both performance and engine character. The parallel-twin motor should also feel smoother and more relaxed than the single-cylinder engines commonly found in this segment.

3 BMW F 450 GS BMW F450 GS EMI starting at just ₹6,500/ month Check Eligibility For someone who sees an upgrade as an opportunity to travel farther and explore more roads, the BMW F 450 GS would be high on my list. The adventure motorcycle uses a 420 cc two-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 47.58 PS at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It weighs 178 kg and has a 14-litre fuel tank, while the seat height stands at 845 mm. The F 450 GS also brings a comprehensive electronics package, including Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes, traction control, switchable dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Its hardware is designed for both touring and off-road riding, with an upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable damping and preload. The motorcycle uses a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

4 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 EMI starting at just ₹4,400/ month Check Eligibility An upgrade does not necessarily have to be about chasing the latest technology or the highest power output. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 remains attractive because of its simple formula: classic styling, relaxed ergonomics and a torquey twin-cylinder engine. Its 647.95 cc parallel-twin engine produces 47.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It gets a six-speed gearbox and a 13.7-litre fuel tank. At 218 kg, the Interceptor 650 is considerably heavier than the other motorcycles on this list. But it provides a riding experience that no other motorcycle does with its 270-degree firing order and torquey nature. For somebody coming from a 250 cc motorcycle, the Interceptor would deliver a very different experience. The larger engine offers stronger low- and mid-range torque, while the twin-cylinder configuration makes highway cruising feel more effortless.

5 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 EMI starting at just ₹3,500/ month Check Eligibility The Guerrilla 450 could be the most natural upgrade for a rider who wants more performance without making the transition too drastic. It uses a 452 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 40.02 PS at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle has an 11-litre fuel tank and a kerb weight of 184 kg. It also gets dual-channel ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. Its roadster-oriented design makes it suitable for everyday use while still giving it enough capability for weekend rides and longer trips. The Guerrilla 450 does not offer the outright performance of the KTM or the twin-cylinder character of the Aprilia and BMW, but that is not necessarily a drawback. Its 450 cc single-cylinder engine provides a sensible step up from a 250 cc motorcycle while retaining a familiar and accessible riding experience, and that Sherpa 450 engine definitely keeps you entertained and urges you to push.

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