5 best retro roadsters launched in India in 2025

Retro roadsters belong to the most emotionally-charged category in India, driven by old-school design with modern engineering to cater to enthusiasts seeking a trip to the past. In 2025, manufacturers doubled down on their retro offerings with updates and new launches, leaning heavily on nostalgia while subtly upgrading the internals for added performance, refinement, and usability. From affordable single-cylinder machines to premium middleweights, here’s a look at the best best retro roadsters that were launched in India in 2025:

1 Harley-Davidson X440T Engine 440 cc View Offers View More Details The X440 T is the second motorcycle to emerge from the Hero-Harley partnership, and it is essentially the refined version of the X440. Priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it brings cosmetic and functional updates to improve upon the original roadster launched in 2023. While there’s not much changed at the front, it got a new rear subframe design, which allowed Hero to redesign the tail section with new body panels to cut the awkward gap previously seen between the fender and the rear wheel. It is powered by the same 440 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine but it now gets a ride-by-wire throttle system with which it gains riding modes, traction control system, and switchable rear ABS.

2 Yamaha XSR155 Engine 155 cc View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the XSR155 was long overdue for the Indian market, considering it shares most of its underpinnings with the MT-15 naked streetfighter. But Yamaha proves to be better late than never with its neo-retro roadster that remains rooted in the style cues derived from its bigger XSR siblings. Designed for old-fashioned riders seeking a modern package, the XSR155 brings the trusty 155 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine and the deltabox frame under no-frills retro overalls. It gets USD front forks and a link-type rear monoshock and rides on 17-inch alloys shod in dual-purpose tyres. On the tech front, the bike remains simple; it gets an LCD instrument cluster and features dual-channel ABS.

3 2025 Yezdi Roadster Engine 334 cc View Offers View More Details Classic Legends has a penchant for nostalgic designs, if anything, and its 2025 Yezdi Roadster is an attempt at perfecting the neo-retro motorcycle that was first launched in 2022. Priced from ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Roadster brings a range of design tweaks as well as mechanical refinements. It retains its rugged character while growing sleeker overall with its redesigned bobber-style tail section with updated LED units. The biggest change, however, comes from the new Alpha2 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that grows more refined than ever, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Like the XSR, it remains simple on the tech front with its single-pod cluster, USB Type A and Type C charging ports, and dual-channel ABS.

4 Triumph Trident 660 Engine 660 cc View Offers View More Details The Triumph Trident 660 entered the 2025 model year with crucial updates that have made it a more complete product overall. Priced from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight roadster retains its modern-retro design and the proven 660 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, while carrying features previously left as optional. It gets the bidirectional quickshifter as standard, alongside a new Sport riding mode. Other features that have also joined the standard suite include Cornering-optimised ABS and traction control, the My Triumph Connectivity system, and single-button cruise control.

5 Royal Enfield Classic 650 Engine 647.95 cc View Offers View More Details Priced at ₹3.61 lakh (ex-showroom), the Classic 650 was a no-brainer. Ever since the Classic 500 was discontinued, it felt like something was missing from the lineup. Royal Enfield had its 648 cc parallel twin platform that underpinned the likes of the Interceptor and Continental GT, and it made sense to carry it over to the Classic to start a new era for the roadster. The Classic 650 retains its characteristic design that looks as if it has been untouched since the turn of the 20th century, and it grows beefier to complement the shiny new engine with the dual chrome-finished exhausts. It remains old-school with its analogue cluster featuring a small digital readout, complemented by a Tripper navigation pod. The bike features adjustable levers and an LED lighting system, and it gets disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

