5 best middleweight adventure tourers under 20 lakh in India for the serious explorer

In India, interested buyers can find globally renowned models that combine real-world usability with premium features and technology within the ₹20 lakh mark. This guide features five of the best sub-20 lakh middleweight adventure bikes currently available in India, each with a unique blend of performance, durability, and versatility suitable for both highway cruising and off-road expeditions.

Middleweight adventure tourers offer the ideal balance between long-distance touring comfort and off-road capability, making them a popular choice among serious riders in India. Positioned between entry-level ADVs and heavyweight litre-class tourers, these motorcycles feature powerful engines, refined suspension setups, and advanced rider aids that are calibrated for a variety of terrain conditions and long trips.

1 Honda XL750 Transalp: Engine 755 cc View Offers View More Details The all-new Honda XL750 Transalp was launched in June 2025 with an aggressive new design language, and it is positioned as the most accessible middleweight adventure tourer on this list. It draws its design from the larger Africa Twin, featuring a tall stance, aerodynamic visor, and dual LED projector headlamps. Power comes from a 755 cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, producing 90.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm. The tourer is underpinned by a steel diamond-type frame with Showa 43 mm USD front forks and a Pro-Link monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of by 310 mm dual discs at the front and a single 256 mm rear disc. These are fitted onto 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels. Honda has equipped the XL750 Transalp with a 5.0-inch colour TFT display that supports connectivity through the Honda RoadSync, allowing for media controls, navigation, and call/SMS alerts via the backlit switchgear. Riders can further toggle between five riding modes to adjust the bike’s parameters for different conditions. Power delivery on the Transalp is managed by Throttle-by-Wire and five selectable riding modes

2 Triumph Tiger 900: Priced from ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is offered in two variants. Launched in 2024, it carries forward the latest design language for the Tiger range, and it comes with an 888 cc liquid-cooled inline-triple that gets mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With this, it makes 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 6,850 rpm. The Tiger 900 is underpinned by a tubular steel trellis frame with a bolt-on aluminium rear sub-frame and a twin-sided swingarm. The GT variant comes with 45 mm USD forks at the front with 180 mm travel and a monoshock at the rear with 170 mm travel, both from Marzocchi with varying degrees of adjustability. The Rally Pro variant comes with Showa-sourced components – 45 mm USD front forks with 240 mm travel and a rear monoshock with 230 mm travel. The Tiger 900 range is loaded with a broad tech suite that includes a 7-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity for media controls and navigation. It also comes with cornering ABS, traction control, emergency braking warning lights, and 6 riding modes.

3 BMW F 900 GS Adventure: Priced at ₹15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW F 900 GS Adventure is a muscular adventure tourer designed for touring and offroad capabilities. It is the more touring-friendly version from the F 900 GS range and comes powered by an 895 cc, inline two-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This unit puts out 103 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The GS Adventure is underpinned by a bridge-type frame that employs the engine as the stressed member of the chassis. This frame is held up by upside-down front forks and a monoshock. The bike rides on 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wire-spoked rims wrapped in tubeless tyres. Braking performance comes from 305 mm twin discs at the front and a single 265 mm rear disc. BMW has equipped the F 900 GS Adventure with a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen with navigation and media controls. The latest GS models come equipped with two standard riding modes: Rain and Road. Additionally, the motorcycle includes Dynamic Traction Control, cornering-optimised ABS Pro, and a dynamic brake light. On top of this, BMW offers an optional "riding modes Pro" feature, enabling the rider to manage engine drag torque control and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC).

4 KTM 890 Adventure R: The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R is the Austrian brand’s middleweight offering within the ADV space, priced at ₹15.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for one fully-loaded variant. It bears a design inspired by the Dakar-winning KTM 450 Rally and comes with an 889 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed manual. This powerplant makes 103 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The 890 Adventure R is underpinned by a powder-coated steel tubular space frame that employs the engine as the stressed member, and it is suspended by 48 mm WP Xplor USD front forks and a WP Xplor PDS monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc. The adventure bike is equipped with a full-size TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity for media controls and navigation. It further features cornering ABS, motorcycle traction control, motor slip regulation, and 2-step adjustable seat height. Additional features such as cruise control, Quickshifter+, heated seats, and grips are offered as optional add-ons.

5 Ducati DesertX: Priced at ₹18.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ducati DesertX is the entry point to the DesertX adventure tourer lineup and carries forward Dakar-inspired visuals with futuristic styling cues. It is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled Ducati Testastretta L-Twin with a Desmodronic valvetrain. Paired with a 6-speed transmission with straight-cut gears, the DesertX makes 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike is underpinned by a tubular steel trellis frame held up by KYB-sourced 46 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both fully adjustable. It comes riding on a 21-18-inch front-rear combo wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres. These are fitted with twin 320 mm front discs and a single 265 mm rear disc supported by Bosch Cornering ABS. Ducati has further fitted the DesertX with a 5-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and media controls. It further features Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Riding Modes, Power Modes, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Quick Shift up/down, and Cruise control

