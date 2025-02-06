2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader

The 2025 model comes with multiple changes making it a strong contender in its segment. Listed below are the five key highlights of the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure:

KTM has launched the 2025 KTM Adventure range in India introducing key upgrades across its adventure lineup. The manufacturer launched three variants together namely, KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure X and KTM 250 Adventure. With a starting price of ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Adventure remains the most accessible option for entry-level ADV riders.

1 Engine The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 250 cc, SOHC, liquid-cooled and fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This unit offers 30.5 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm which is adequate for highway touring as well as off-road riding. The engine is expected to deliver a balance of fuel efficiency and torque making it ideal for entry-level adventure touring.

2 Suspension The long-travel suspension setup has been enhanced for the 2025 version, ensuring better comfort and control on rough terrains. With 200 mm front and 205 mm rear suspension travel, the bike is now better equipped for tackling obstacles. Additionally, the 227mm ground clearance allows riders to confidently navigate off-road trails.

3 Chassis The KTM 250 Adventure features a redesigned chassis for better weight distribution and stability. Despite its rigid frame, the bike remains lightweight and easy to handle making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. The seat height stands at 825mm ensuring accessibility for a wide range of motorcyclists.

5 Features KTM has introduced modern electronics to the 2025 KTM 250 Adventure, including ride-by-wire technology for precise throttle response, off-road ABS for improved braking on slippery surfaces, Quickshifter+ for seamless gear changes and a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation for added convenience. Altogether, these features enhance rider confidence and convenience making long-distance touring more enjoyable.

