2022 Kawasaki Z650 goes on sale in India at 6.24 lakh

Hot on the heels of the new 2022 Ninja 650, Kawasaki India has announced the launch of the 2022 Z650 middleweight roadster at a price tag of ₹6.24 lakh (ex-showroom). With the model year update, the bike has become expensive by ₹6,000.

Apart from a higher price tag, the bike has received a new colour in the form of ‘Candy Lime Green Type 3’ option. This paint scheme combines green and black along with grey graphics. The previous Metallic Spark Black color has been discontinued. Save for this update, the rest of the motorcycle remains unchanged.

At the heart of the bike sits a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that is capable of churning out 67.31bhp of power and 64Nm of torque. The engine comes coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike also continues along with the same set of features which include an LCD instrument cluster that is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, and a slipper clutch. It rolls on 17-inch wheels and comes suspended on front telescopic forks backed up by a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. For braking, it uses a 300 mm dual-petal disc at the front and a single 220mm petal disc at the rear.

The Z650 is the naked version of the Ninja 650 motorcycle. Both the bikes share the same mechanicals and features but appeal to a different set of buyers courtesy of their distinctive looks and appeal.

The Kawasaki Z650 rivals the likes of the Honda CB650R and Triumph Trident 660.