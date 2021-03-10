2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Five key highlights1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2021, 07:12 PM IST
- The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has become slightly costlier with the new update.
- It now also churns out more power than before.
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday introduced the new 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V. It has received minor mechanical tweaks with the yearly update. While it has gained more torque output, it has also lost few pounds along the way. In the process, it has also become slightly expensive.
Here are key highlights of the updated 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V:
Same engine more output: The 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V continues to use the same 159.7 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, engine. It now churns out 17.4 bhp of maximum power at 9,250 rpm and 14.73 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The transmission option continues to remain the same 5-speed gearbox.
Colours and variants: There are three paint options to choose from including Racing Red, Knight Black and Metallic Blue. As seen previously, the variant choices include drum and disc options.
Visual tweaks: The bike now gets an all-new dual tone seat with carbon fibre pattern, along with that, there is also an LED headlamp with claw styled position lamps that make it look more intimidating.
Lighter and faster: With all the new mechanical tweaks, 2021 Apache RTR 160 4V has lost about 2 kg overall weight. Thanks to the lower weight and more power output, the bike has pushed the overall power-to-weight figures above the previous line. It is now faster (at least on paper).
1 min read . 12 Mar 2021
2 min read . 12 Mar 2021