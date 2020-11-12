While India is yet to receive the BS 6-compliant Suzuki V-Strom 650 which was showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, the company has now revealed the new 2021 V-Strom 650 XT for the Australian market.

The mid-spec adventure tourer gets a Euro 5-compliant 645 cc, V-twin engine which has been rated to churn out 70 PS of maximum power and 62 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option also remains the same 6-speed unit. Moreover, a new Leaner Approved version of the bike is also available to buy which has its overall output restricted to around 47 bhp which meets the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

For 2021, the motorcycle has been updated with a set of new colour options. It gets a silver paint colour scheme with blue highlights and rims. There is also a full-black paint with red on the front beak and a white colour option which is finished with golden rims.

It features switchable multi-mode traction control system which controls the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position.

For the braking duties, the bike gets 310 mm twin discs at front with twin-piston calipers and a 260 mm single disc at the rear with a single piston caliper. Goes without saying, the braking unit is backed up by the dual-channel ABS safety net. It gets a standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims which come shod with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres.

As far its India launch goes, expect the bike to arrive in India next year. It will cost close to ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650.