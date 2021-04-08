Suzuki Motorcycles India is gearing up to introduce the new Hayabusa in India soon. After teasing the bike on its social media handles, the bike has now been listed online at the company's official website.

The all-new Hayabusa is going to be a slightly more expensive model than its predecessor. While the MY20 Hayabusa was priced at ₹13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model is expected to be priced from ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Hayabusa packs significant updates against the model it replaces. For starters, it now gets a way sharper-looking exterior design embedded with modern features, adorning fresh two-tone body colours. There's an overall sharper exterior design with LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp and turn signals. It has also received a revised frame for lighter weight and 50:50 weight distribution.

Under the panels sit a new 1340 cc, inline-four engine that is rated to develop 188 bhp of maximum power at 9,700 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. The transmission is a six-speed unit. Apart from an updated powetrain, the bike has also received a host of new electronic aids to improve the overall performance and make the bike more user friendly and manageable. It now tips the scales at 264kg (kerb) and has an overall claimed fuel efficiency of 14.9kmpl.

Some of the key features of the new Hayabusa include a six-axis IMU system, ABS, traction control, anti-lift control system, ride-by-wire throttle, engine brake control, launch control, active speed limiter, as well as five riding modes.

Expect the new Hayabusa to go on sale in the Indian market later this month.