A few days back HT Auto reported that a final edition of the CBR600RR is rumored to be around the corner and now Honda has officially announced the resurrected model in a new promo video.

As expected, the final edition of the CBR600RR features a number of nice little touches which pay a final tribute to the Honda's iconic middleweight supersports machine as it retires forever.

Some key details, such as the powertrain, frame and running gear have been carried over from the previous model. These detail have remained unchanged considering that it is a final one-off model and not something which will remain on the production line for years to come. As suggested in the past, the iconic underseat single exhaust has also been carried over which is a signature of the original CBR600RR bike.

While the mechanical bits are yet to be confirmed, it will most likely continue with the 599 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which will be slightly reworked.

Expect a power output of somewhere around 120 to 125 PS from the reworked powertrain. The new model will also be updated with a host of rider aids. A new electronics package will be a carried over from the litre-class 'Fireblade'. Expect all-modern bits such as six-axis IMU with lean sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, anti-wheelie, among others to bless the bike. Along with the new electronic wizardry, it will also benefit from the usual features such as ride-by-wire, power modes, a quickshifter and autoblipper.

As far as India launch goes, it is quite next to impossible that the 2021 CBR600RR will arrive in the country considering the 'exorbitant' costing it will attract. On the other hand, HMSI has commenced the pre-bookings for the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.