More powerful 2021 Honda CBR250RR debuts in Japan

Honda has launched the new 2021 CBR250RR in the Japanese market. The latest iteration of the famous quarter-litre supersport bike features new mechanical and cosmetic revisions. The motorcycle will go on sale in Japan on September 18.

The bike will be made available in a choice of four colour options including Matt Gun Powder Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White, Grand Prix Red and Grand Prix red (striped).

While the Black Metallic, Pearl Glare White and Grand Prix Red colour options have been priced at 821,700 yen ( ₹5.78 lakh), the Grand Prix red (striped) is the costliest of the lot at ₹854,700 yen ( ₹6.01 lakh).

In terms of mechanicals, the motorcycle will source power from a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, four-valve, DOHC engine. This unit has been rated to produce 40.2 PS of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to the same six-speed transmission. The CBR250RR also features an optional quick-shifter.

For the record, the previous model came with the same engine which delivered slightly lesser output at 37.5 PS of power and 23 Nm of torque.

Save for the new colour options and mechanical upgrades, there is no other change on the motorcycle. The bike continues along with the same sharp and edgy styling featuring a full fairing, sculpted fuel tank and dual exhaust design. Its hardware includes upside-down front telescopic forks, single rear mono-shock and petal-type discs at either ends.

The Honda CBR250RR rivals the likes of other quarter-litre supersport bikes such as Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. The company aims to sell 4,000 units of the new CBR250RR in Japan annually.