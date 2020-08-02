HMSI sells 3,21,583 units in July

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Saturday announced its July'20 sales. After recording a quadruple spike in dispatches a month ago, the company announced that its overall July'20 dispatches were registered at 3,21,583 units. These numbers are a straight hike of around 1 lakh units as against the previous month, but in terms of YoY growth, the overall sales is still in red as against 4,55,000 units sold in July'19.

The total exports for July'20 were recorded at 12,251 units - up 52% over 8,042 units registered in June'20, while the domestic market saw a spike of a strong 53% at 3,09,332 units as against over 2,02,837 two-wheelers sold in June'20. The company says that July is the first month post unlock in FY’2020-21 that its domestic dispatches crossed the 3 lakh mark and exports too breached 10,000 units.

HMSI has recently launched the digital ‘Online Booking’ platform on its official website. It has also introduced its unique Digital Road Safety Awareness Training initiative ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ and extended this to Covid-19 frontline warriors and over 800 NCC cadets. HMSI also expanded its line-up with the introduction of 3 all new models – the new X-Blade BS 6 and 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade & Fireblade SP.

Elaborating on the evolving market and July sales, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Meeting market demand with safety and increased efficiency, Honda’s sales momentum continues to accelerate in the 3 months since resuming operations – jumping 400% from 54,000 in May to 2 lakh units in June, and now breaching the 3 lakh mark. Intermittent regional lockdowns across India slowed down the retail momentum gained in June as the percentage of operational network dropped to 80% in July. With India moving to Unlock 3.0, we are cautiously optimistic of the demand."



