2021 BMW R 1250 RT with radar-powered active cruise control breaks cover

2021 BMW R 1250 RT has been officially revealed. The motorcycle comes updated to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations along with a number of advanced features.

On the outside, the bike appears to be similar to its predecessor and incorporates a new angular LED headlight design. It has also received an updated aerodynamics package to reduce turbulence. Also, the radio antennas now come integrated into the front fairing.

Some of the key feature updates on the motorcycle include its new optional radar-powered adaptive cruise control and a new 10.25-inch TFT screen with the widest full-colour display on a production bike. Its 1,254 cc boxer engine features BMW ShiftCam technology. It has been claimed to deliver a more powerful response across the rev range. Also, it contributes to a better fuel economy, and lower emissions from the engine. The powertrain delivers a maximum output of 132 PS at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm.

The bike now features a new Eco engine mode as standard which comes in addition to the already present Rain and Road riding modes. It also features an upgraded Riding Modes Pro package, a standard Dynamic Traction Control, and Dynamic Cruise Control.

The key new addition on the bike is its radar-powered active cruise control which is offered as an option. As the name suggests, it uses a radar sensor to adjust cruising speed. Unlike a similar system offered on Ducati bikes, it doesn't get a rear radar.

The model is expected to arrive in India around first half of 2021. When launched, it would cost around ₹24 lakh (Ex-showroom).