BMW M 1000 RR breaks cover. Here's what makes it special

BMW Motorrad has revealed the new M 1000 RR, a homologation special motorcycle which comes based on the popular S 1000 RR flagship superbike. It is the first motorcycle to come out of the BMW's M-division. For the record, M-division is the company's dedicated facility that's known for making high performance variants of BMW cars. The M 1000 RR is completely road-legal and has been designed to meet FIM WSBK specifications.

One of the most prominent performance upgrades on the M-spec model is the new carbon fibre winglets. The company calls them M-winglets. They have been specifically developed using wind tunnel technology. These wiglets have been designed to provide an aerodynamic downforce of up to 16.3 kg at 186 mph (299 kph). These winglets, as seen on the race bikes, provide enough downforce to limit wheelie under hard acceleration, at the same time, they also help in maintaining balance under hard braking, while improving stability around the corners.

The bike has also received a new, taller windscreen which reduces wind resistance and thus aids in overall performance. On the outside, the bike sports a distinctive appearance thanks to the traditional BMW M-sport colours.

The equipment kit on the bike include 6.5-inch TFT screen which now features a special starting animation with an M logo.

Under the body reside the familiar 999 cc engine which has been updated with new 2-ring forged pistons. The maximum output from this engine stands at 212 hp at 14,500 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

The engine has also been updated with slimmer rocker arms which are lighter by 6 %, revised the intake port geometry, and higher compression ratio at 13.5:1. All this has resulted in a 5 hp higher overall output and a longer redline which has been pushed to 15,100 rpm from 14,600 rpm.