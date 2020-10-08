BMW Motorrad India launched the updated 2021 G 310 R in the market on Thursday at ₹ ₹2.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update, pricing of the motorcycle has fallen by around ₹55,000, as the bike was previously sold at ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The massive price cut strategy on the new G 310 R has been aimed to make its positioning more aggressive in the segment. Also, the deal has been made sweeter with the addition of new colour options, as well as new features including the ride-by-wire throttle response. Moreover, the bike now gets new cosmetic additions in the form of a new LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED tail light. All this and a newly updated BS 6-compliant engine has managed to bring the G 310 R in the sweeter spot for customers looking in for an upgrade to a beginner level premium motorcycle.

(Also Read: BMW M 1000 RR breaks cover. Here's what makes it special)

Coming over to its Austrian counterpart, the highly popular KTM 390 Duke stands as the undisputed king in the sub 400 cc naked streetfighter category. The Duke currently retails at around ₹2.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and hence is undercut by its German rival by almost ₹13,000.

Both the bikes are now priced very closely but are world apart in terms of equipment levels and mechanical configuration. While the G 310 R is plonked with a 313 cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7,500 of peak torque, the 390 Duke features a 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering a significantly higher 43.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Both the bikes get a 6-speed manual transmission.