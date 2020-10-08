2021 BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R launched in India

BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the new G 310 GS and G 310 R in the Indian market at ₹2.85 lakh and ₹2.45 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. BMW has significantly decreased the pricing on both the bikes, in comparison to the previous BS 4 models.

Bookings for the updated G 310 twins have already commenced at the company's authorised dealer network across India.

Both the bikes have received a number of changes from inside out. In terms of cosmetics, the bikes have been given new paint scheme options and minor styling tweaks concentrated at the front.

The bikes get a new paint schemes featuring blue and black shades with red highlights and a red-dipped trellis frame. The new G 310 Twins now feature ride-by-wire throttle but misses out on a full TFT screen which was speculated previously. With the new update, the G 310 GS has also gained dynamic traction control system and automatic stability control.

The new G 310 Twins share the same updated 312.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which is now BS 6-compliant. For the record, this powertrain also spawns out the TVS Apache RR 310's engine. This engine is known to deliver 34 ps of maximum power output and 28 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Speaking at the launch of the new G 310 Twins, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "India is amongst the top markets for the company. The G310 R and G310 GS will redefine the segment as their ideal for young riders and also accomplished ones. They've driving sales momentum for BMW Motorrad, having sold 5,000 unit."

The G310 Twins come with a standard warranty for three years or unlimited km. Moreover there is also an option to extend the warranty to the fourth and fifth year, along with roadside assistance.