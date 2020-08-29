BMW Motorrad has announced the opening of pre-launch bookings for the new BS 6-compliant G 310 R and G 310 GS in India from September 1. The bikes are expected to be launched in India soon but an exact date is still awaited.

The bikes can be booked by visiting any BMW Motorrad dealership in the country or filling up an enquiry form on the company's offficial website. Deliveries of the bikes will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Both the bikes have been spotted getting tested on the public roads several times in the past. The spy images suggest that both the bikes will receive subtle design changes like LED headlamps, new headlamp cluster, new sharper looking side panels while updated graphics are also on the cards. Moreover, the bikes will also feature fresh colour options.

As far as the mechanical goes, the biggest change will of course be the use of a BS 6-compliant 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The overall output is expected to remain more or less around the familiar 33 PS/28 Nm figures as found previously. The transmission unit will be the same 6-speed unit. Also, expect minor changes in terms of overall refinement levels and acceleration.

The BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in yearly sales. "These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

BMW's Financial Services in India will also offer customized and flexible financial solutions for customers so as to get their loans pre-approved before delivery takes place.

As far as pricing is concerned, the new BS 6-compliant versions of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are expected to be priced slightly higher than the outgoing BS 4 versions which came at a price tag of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.49 lakh, respectively. (Both prices ex-showroom, Delhi)