2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250, Pulsar 250F to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

For starters, the Pulsar 250 will be a new product from the ground up. It is likely to be based on a new engine platform. As per the details available from the official teaser, there will be a new 250 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with an expected output of close to 26 PS and 22 Nm. The transmission could be a six-speed unit.

(Also Read: 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250's exhaust note is loud. Listen here)

On the outside, the 2021 Pulsar 250 will use a whole new design that is expected to be in line with the existing Pulsar range of bikes for obvious reasons. However, expect a more aggressive outer design since it will be the flagship bike in its range. Some of its key exterior features will include a LED projector headlamp, LED DRLs and indicators, split seats, telescopic front forks, rear monoshock, alloy wheels, etc.

While the Pulsar 250 will get the naked streetfighter styling, the Pulsar 250F will get a semi-faired setup. Both the models will have the same mechanical as well as feature setup but will differ in terms of exterior design and styling.