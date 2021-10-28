2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch today: Live and latest updates

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch today: Live and latest updates2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2021, 11:41 AM IST
Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 250F will be new products from the ground up and are making big promises ahead of India launch. While all eyes would be on the pricing of the new Pulsar models, the feature updates could also be might interesting.
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F are all set for launch in the Indian market today in what could be the biggest event in the country's two-wheeler segment this year. Pulsar from Bajaj Auto has created a massive - and loyal - fan following in India in the past two decades since it was first introduced and the latest entrants are likely to build on the tremendous success enjoyed by the bike.
Bajaj has managed to create a whole lot of buzz ahead of officially launching the 2021 Pulsar 250 and 250F by releasing teaser images from time to time. Both of these bikes have also been spotted on test runs in recent times.
Catch live and latest updates from the launch of 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F here:
- The new Pulsar 250 is set to be the flagship model in the Pulsar family of bikes. It will be the most powerful Pulsar to be ever launched by Bajaj Auto in India, or elsewhere in the world.
- What will it take to bring the new Pulser 250 home? While we will know the confirmed price structure in just a bit from now, here's what we think will be the India price of Pulsar 250 and Pulser 250F…
- Bajaj has confirmed the new Pulsar model will get a single monoshock unit.
- It will come based on the same body design lines as the pre-existing models in the Pulsar range. Expect a sharper and more sculpted exterior look from the new Pulsar 250.
- Bajaj has already teased the silhouette of the new 2021 Pulsar 250 bike in previous teasers hinting that the bike is likely to come out to be slightly bigger than the current Pulsar 220F model. But the official dimension figures are set to be revealed later in the day today, along with the pricing of course.
- As per the teased details, the new Pulsar is likely to receive a slew of features such as LED headlamps and DRLs, telescopic forks, split seats, LED tail lamp and indicators, and a semi-digital instrument console. Also, the company has already teased the exhaust note of the new Pulsar 250 in previous promotional clips. And here's a sneak peak:
- Use of the sleek and sharp-looking DRLs at the front headlamp will contribute to a much aggressive look on the new Pulsar. Moreover, the bike will also receive a small tinted front visor, which appears to have taken inspiration from the Pulsar 220F, isn't it?