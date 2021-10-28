2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch today: Live and latest updates

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F are all set for launch in the Indian market today in what could be the biggest event in the country's two-wheeler segment this year. Pulsar from Bajaj Auto has created a massive - and loyal - fan following in India in the past two decades since it was first introduced and the latest entrants are likely to build on the tremendous success enjoyed by the bike.

Similar Bikes

Bajaj has managed to create a whole lot of buzz ahead of officially launching the 2021 Pulsar 250 and 250F by releasing teaser images from time to time. Both of these bikes have also been spotted on test runs in recent times.

Catch live and latest updates from the launch of 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Bajaj Pulsar 250F here: