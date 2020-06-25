2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 launched with new MotoGP livery in Japan

Suzuki has introduced the 2020 GSX-R125 motorcycle in a new MotoGP livery in Japan. With the latest addition, the 125 cc fully-faired motorcycle now comes in a total of four colour options - Triton Blue Metallic, Brilliant White, Titan Black and the latest MotoGP livery.

In terms of pricing, with the new MotoGP livery, the 2020 GSX-R125 costs JPY 3,93,800 which converts to ₹2,79,811. It is the same price as the rest of the colour schemes. The bike will go on sale in the Land of the Rising Sun in the July first week.

The new MotoGP livery is a part of the celebratory launch to commemorate the company's 100th anniversary. This livery is based on the Team Suzuki Ecstar's latest GSX-RR MotoGP race bike. It features a combination of blue and silver colours. Apart from the new colouring, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

At the heart of the Suzuki GSX-R125 sits a 124 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled powerplant which gets DOHC setup and fuel-injection system. This engine has been rated to deliver 15 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed unit.

Some of the key features of the bike include its big capacity Gixxer bikes front fascia, LED tail lamp, clip-on handlebars and fully-digital instrument cluster with a gear position indicator. The Suzuki GSX-R125 rivals the likes KTM RC125.

Suzuki has also recently introduced the new 2020 Swish 125 in Taiwan. In the latest avatar, it has gained new attractive colour options along with a bunch of new features. The 2020 Suzuki Swish has been priced at NTD 79,800 which converts to ₹2,04,536.