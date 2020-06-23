2020 Suzuki Swish 125 gets new colours and features

Suzuki has introduced the new 2020 Swish 125 in Taiwan. With the yearly update, the scooter has gained new attractive colour options along with a bunch of new features.

For starters, the new Swish 125 scooter gets new colour schemes. The scooter is now available in Blue/Silver paint with blue alloy wheels, Off-white paint with black alloy wheels, and Red/Black paint with red alloy wheels colour schemes. Apart from that, the scooter also carries forward the previous Blue and Black paint scheme. Along with the refreshed colour options, the scooter has also been updated with new subtle graphics.

The new 2020 Swish 125 gets a fully-digital instrument cluster featuring orange backlight. The meter console displays all the information including speed, fuel efficiency, fuel gauge, clock, engine oil change reminder and more in a simple and uncluttered format.

It comes with a 124 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which deliver 9.4 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes tagged with Suzuki's SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance) technology. It features dual-throttle cables which is claimed to have improved the throttle response. The company has also given it Suzuki Easy Start system which starts the engine with just a tap of a button.

Its blacked-out exhaust gets a 3D hexagonal outlet design and the scooter has also been updated with a USB socket in the front pocket. Some of its other features include LED lighting, anti-skid floorboard, large under-seat storage, sporty pillion grab rail, RAM air intake, and 3-stage adjustable rear suspension.

As far as pricing goes, it has been given a price tag of NTD 79,800 which converts to ₹2,04,536.