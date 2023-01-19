In pics: 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA is here with hybrid powertrains
Mercedes Benz has revealed the CLA facelift globally. The engines now get support from the hybrid system. There are two AMG trims also on offer.
19 Jan 2023, 13:25 PM
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the new CLA for the global market. It will be available as a coupe, a high-performance AMG version and a shooting brake.
There will be two AMG trims on offer - AMG CLA 35 and AMG CLA 45.
The front fascia of CLA has been redesigned, it looks sharper but is still recognizable as a CLA. There are also new paint schemes introduced for the CLA.
Overall, the facelifted CLA looks sportier and more premium than the outgoing version.
The interior has also been redesigned. It gets dual 10.25-inch screens - one for the instrument cluster while the other one is a touchscreen unit for the infotainment system.
The steering wheel is a multi-function unit that is wrapped in Nappa leather. The AMG variants now come with a heated steering wheel for the first time.
The cabin is finished in dark carbon trims, open pore brown linden wood or brown microfibre elements. The brown microfibre is available for the AMG variants only.
The interior colour options are black, macchiato beige and safe grey. The AMG version gets Bahia brown, titanium grey pearl-black and red-black shade options.
At the rear, the tail lamps have also been revised slightly.
19 Jan 2023, 13:25 PM IST