World’s top 10 selling plug-in electric cars: Tesla Model 3 leads the pack

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV
The lesser-known Chinese auto company is one of the key players in the electric vehicle market, especially in China. Its Mini EV, a small all-electric microcar, is placed at number two in terms of sales in the first four months of the year. The allied carmakers, which include SAIC, GM and Wuling, sold 1,25,925 units of this electric car since January. In fact, the SAIC-GM-Wuling is also the second most popular brand during this period with more than 1.33 lakh units of plug-in electric cars sold worldwide.