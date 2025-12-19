Viral: Mahindra Thar owner drives on railway tracks, instantly regrets it

A serious safety violation at Dimapur railway station has sparked public outrage after a Mahindra Thar was seen illegally driving onto active railway tracks, with the incident and its aftermath playing out widely on social media. A video showing the vehicle stuck on the railway tracks inside the station quickly surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

According to a report on Hindustan Times, the incident occurred late on December 16, 2025, at around 11:35 pm. According to Dimapur police, the SUV entered restricted railway premises near the station platform and got stuck on Line No. 1, close to the old flyover area on the Burma Camp side.

Social media reacts sharply

As the clip spread online, several users condemned the act as reckless, with sharp comments. One comment stated, “He thought it would be like the movies where he drives on the track, what a dumb person." Others warned of the potential consequences, pointing out that the situation could have turned catastrophic if a train had been approaching the platform at the time.

What the authorities have to say

Police said the vehicle had no authorisation to enter the railway corridor, making it a clear breach of both traffic and railway safety norms. The driver was identified as a 65-year-old man from Signal Angami, Dimapur. Responding to the incident, police teams and railway officials reached the spot and safely removed the vehicle from the tracks. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed that no passengers, members of the public, or railway property were harmed.

However, the lack of physical damage did little to soften public reaction. As details emerged, users on social media called for strict action against the driver. “Government should cancel the license for these kinda drivers or should ban these vehicles," one user commented, while another added, “If the vehicle doesn't seize, and the driver isn't penalised heavily, more such incidents are bound to happen."

How did it happen?

An initial inquiry by authorities concluded that the incident was the result of serious negligence and a violation of established safety rules. The Mahindra Thar and its driver were taken into custody, and a case has been registered at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Dimapur.

Officials have reiterated that railway stations are high-risk, restricted areas where unauthorised vehicle movement poses a direct threat to public safety. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

