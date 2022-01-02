Tata Motors, Mahindra sales soar in December, Maruti Suzuki sales plummet

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai reported a fall in their wholesale units last month as ongoing semiconductor shortages continue to impact companies’ production. Whereas automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra reported growth. Honda Cars India too noted a decline; however, Nissan and Skoda registered an increment in their December sales.

Maruti Suzuki reported a four per cent fall in its wholesale units that stood at 1,53,149 last month compared to 1,60,226 units in the same period in 2020. The auto major's December 2021 domestic sales fell by 13 per cent to 1,30,869 units as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020. The company in a statement said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market, added MSI.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also reported a fall of 26.6 per cent in the total wholesale units. It stood at 48,933 units last month compared to the 66,750 units in December 2020. The company's domestic dispatches also decreased by 31.8 per cent that is to 32,312 units against 47,400 units in the same month in 2020. Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said that despite the fall, the automaker is looking forward to 2022 with cautious optimism. “There are more positives than negatives and we are looking to a better year with so much of the customer booking backlog. Besides, our product line-up is refreshed," he added.

Tata Motors on the other hand reported a 50 per cent jump in the total sales of its passenger vehicles. It stood at 35,299 units in December 2021 compared to the 23,545 units that the company sold in December 2020. Tata Motors President (PV Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said the company's personal vehicle (PV) business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter ended December 2021 ‘despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis.’

Mahindra and Mahindra too registered a 10 per cent rise in its domestic passenger vehicle sales. It stood at 17,722 units last month compared to 16,182 units in December 2020. Nissan Motor India Ltd also noted a two-fold jump in domestic wholesales in December 2021 to 3,010 units for its two brands Nissan and Datsun. It had wholesales of 1,159 units a year ago. Skoda Auto India saw growth in December 2021 wholesales to 3,234 units as compared with 1,303 units in December 2020.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported an eight per cent fall in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. The automaker informed that it had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. MG Motor India announced a growth of 43 per cent in retail sales in 2021 that stood at 40,273 units. It sold 28,162 units in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)