Tata Motors registers 50% growth in passenger vehicle sales in December

Tata Motors announced that it registered a 50% increase in the total passenger vehicle sales to 35,299 units last month compared to the total 23,545 units that it sold in the same period in 2020.

Tata Motors said that its total passenger vehicle sales stood at 99,002 units as compared with 68,806 units sold the same period in the previous year, that is a growth of about 44 per cent.

Similar Cars

Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said the passenger vehicle segment has registered growth in its journey and has set many new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

(Also read | Honda sales | Nissan sales | Hyundai sales | Mahindra sales | Maruti Suzuki sales | MG Motor sales | TVS Motor sales | Skoda sales | Hero MotoCorp sales | Royal Enfield sales | Lamborghini sales)

Chandra also added, “A decade-high quarterly and monthly sales were recorded. In addition, the company also posted a calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units in 2021, the highest-ever since the inception of the PV business." He also added that records were also created in the electric vehicle front. “EV sales witnessed a new peak of 5,592 units in Q3 FY22 (growth of 345 per cent versus Q3 FY21)," Chandra conveyed. Sales of electric vehicles also touched 10,000 units in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal and crossed 2,000 monthly sales landmark for the first time in December 2021 at 2,255 units, he added.

Chandra said as the company moves forward, the supply of semiconductors will remain a key source of uncertainty and also highlighted that the impact of the new Covid strain also needs to be closely tracked. “We will continue to work on a business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks," he further said.

On the commercial vehicles front, the company said it sold 34,151 units in December 2021 as against 32,869 units in the year-ago month, that is a growth of four per cent. For the third quarter ended December 2021, the total CV sales stood at 1,00,070 units as against 89,323 units in the same period previous fiscal, a growth of 12 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)