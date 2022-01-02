Nissan India drives its way to two-fold jump in domestic wholesales in December

Nissan Motor India has reported an over two-fold jump in domestic wholesales last month at 3,010 units for its two brands Nissan and Datsun as compared to a wholesales of 1,159 units in the same month of 2020. The company's domestic sales in the April-December period last year stood at 27,965 units as against 6,609 units in the year-ago period.

The carmaker witnessed a cumulative growth of 323 per cent despite multiple challenges such as Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor shortage affecting supplies, the company's Managing Director Rakesh Shrivastava said in a statement. Nissan has delivered over 35,000 units of Magnite SUV and it continues to have strong booking momentum. The company informed that 31 per cent of the 77,000 plus bookings come from the digital ecosystem.

Nissan's exports in the April-December 2021 period stood at 28,582 units as against 17,785 units in the year-ago period, witnessing a growth of 61 per cent. The company expects the growth momentum to continue this year. "Going forward with the support of the supply chain our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months and to continue to deliver value to the customers with the lowest cost of ownership towards customer assurance," Shrivastava said.

(Also read | Honda sales | Lamborghini sales | Hyundai sales | Mahindra sales | Maruti Suzuki sales | MG Motor sales | TVS Motor sales |Skoda sales | Hero MotoCorp sales | Royal Enfield sales | Tata Motors sales)

The carmaker recently announced the launch of its Nissan Circle Program, meant for the existing owners and new buyers of Nissan Magnite and Kicks SUVs. The consumers who own or have booked the Magnite or Kicks, are eligible to enter the program by enrolling themselves for it. Under this program, the carmaker will offer the members monthly exclusive offers allowing them to earn reward points. Also, there will be an additional bonus for the customers for reference.

Customers will have option to convert their reward points into Paytm cash to buy Nissan Genuine Accessories and other value-added services at Nissan dealerships only. Customers who will refer Nissan to friends and family will be eligible to earn an additional referral bonus by filling in their contact details on the Nissan website.