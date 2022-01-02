Skoda Kushaq makes it a jolly good 2021 for Czechs in India. Here's how

Zac Hollis, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, highlights that his team will reflect on 2021 as a key year in its India expansion plans. “For the entire team at Skoda Auto India, 2021 signifies a year of achievement and resilience," he said, adding that Kushaq has allowed for a new phase of growth for the company here. “Despite the headwinds in the form of the pandemic and supply constraints that plagued the industry and economy at large, we have achieved triple digit growth in our annual sales volumes."

The headwinds are likely to remain with the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in India. The global shortage in semiconductor chip too is a worry that is being carried forward and into 2022. But Skoda is still going ahead with its product plans for now and has its eyes firmly set on the Slavia mid-size sedan.

Slavia could be a bit tricky because it will make its debut in the rather nonchalant sedan space. Unlike Kushaq which has also managed to taste success because of the growing preference for SUV body type, Slavia will have to underline its premium credentials to find favour among buyers. In a previous interaction with HT Auto, Hollis had said that it is because the sedan space hasn't seen new launches is why the segment has been rather dull. He had expressed confidence that this is what Slavia will address. “I would be happy if I am able to sell 3,000 units of Slavia each month," he had said.