Maruti Suzuki sold 159,418 cars in June 2023, up 2.2% from 155,857 units sold in June 2022
Maruti Suzuki has attributed shortage of electronic components for production loss, which resulted in lower sales
Maruti Suzuki witnessed sales slump in mini segment, while SUVs recorded significant growth thanks to the range of new models
Tata Motors has posted a marginal 5% YoY growth in June 2023 at 47,359 units
In the EV segment, Tata registered a massive 95% growth thanks to the Tiago EV
Mahindra reported 22% growth in Indian market despite a disruption owing to shortage of key components
The range of SUVs helped the automaker to post 22% growth in June 2023
Hyundai posted a marginal 5.21% growth in sales in June 2023 with 65,601 units retailed
Hyundai has attributed this growth in sales to the Creta and Venue SUVs