Indian automakers witnessed slow but gradual sales growth in June 2023 

Maruti Suzuki sold 159,418 cars in June 2023, up 2.2% from 155,857 units sold in June 2022

Maruti Suzuki has attributed shortage of electronic components for production loss, which resulted in lower sales

Maruti Suzuki witnessed sales slump in mini segment, while SUVs recorded significant growth thanks to the range of new models

Tata Motors has posted a marginal 5% YoY growth in June 2023 at 47,359 units

In the EV segment, Tata registered a massive 95% growth thanks to the Tiago EV

Mahindra reported 22% growth in Indian market despite a disruption owing to shortage of key components

The range of SUVs helped the automaker to post 22% growth in June 2023

Hyundai posted a marginal 5.21% growth in sales in June 2023 with 65,601 units retailed

Hyundai has attributed this growth in sales to the Creta and Venue SUVs
