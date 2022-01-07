Home
In pics: Changing hues to robo vehicles, auto tech on full display at CES 2022
Updated: 07 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM IST
HT Auto Desk
CES 2022 has become the one-stop destination for tech enthusiasts to check out all the cool innovations across the world.
1/6CES 2022 has once again brought to the fore the best of tech innovations across the globe and this includes automotive technology that could well define mobility in the future. The rapid pace of tech evolution means what one sees marvels at today may be a common sight tomorrow. Check out some of the ultra cool features on display at the ongoing event in Las Vegas.
2/6The BMW iX Flow, a color changing SUV featuring E Ink technology, is on display at the BMW booth.
3/6The John Deere 8R autonomous tractor is displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is based on the manufacturer's 8R tractor and comes with a TruSet-enabled chisel plough, GPS guidance system, and a host of other advanced technologies.
4/6A Sony Vision-S 02 electric vehicle is seen at CES 2022. Sony has confirmed plans of launching its first-ever electric vehicle commercially. The company put on display an electric sedan and an electric SUV.
5/6While Sony had previously showcased Vision-S concept, it wasn't clear if it would enter production and launch phase for people at large,. The company now says it is exploring the possibility and may be on the look out for possible partners.
6/6An attendee poses for photos in a SkyDrive SD-03 ultra-light, a compact flying vehicle that requires no runway, at CES 2022.The 882-pound emission-free electric vehicle uses eight propellers and motors to take off and land vertically and can travel at up to 31 mph.