Govt proposes vehicle-to-vehicle communication system, implementation from October 2027

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed phased implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems in India to facilitate timely warnings and strengthen the use of connected technologies to boost road safety. MoRTH has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The draft notification by MoRTH stated that the L, M and N categories of vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-230, where they are fitted with V2V communication systems.

According to the draft notification issued by the ministry, the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been considered for V2V and other intelligent transportation system applications. The Department of Telecommunications, through G.S.R. 466 (E) dated June 10, 2026, has exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements.

PTI has reported that MoRTH had constituted a task force for the development and implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in the country with specific emphasis on V2V communication. The task force reportedly recommended the use of the 5.9 GHz ITS/V2X frequency range to improve road safety.

V2V implementation timeline

The draft notification also stated that the L, M and N categories of vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-230, where they are fitted with V2V communication systems. The notification further stated that vehicles in the categories L, M, and N, manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230.

According to the draft notification, the phased implementation approach for V2V communication in the vehicles will provide auto manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements.

What is V2V communication?

The V2V communication system enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including their speed, position, direction, acceleration, etc. This information can provide warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles.

Unlike conventional vehicle safety systems, which primarily depend on the onboard sensors and driver reaction, the V2V communication system can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications.

AIS-230 norm has been developed with enabling features to specify the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V communication systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads. This standard covers factory-installed on-board units using cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band. The standard also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as emergency brake alert, forward collision warning, wrong-way driving, and emergency vehicle alert.

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