Ford Mustang Mach-E to drive across 20 US states to showcase capabilities

The all-electric Ford Mustang SUV has kicked off a drive called 'Ocean to Ocean Reimagined' where it will travel coast to coast across 20 US sates within a span of 50 days, covering nearly 10,460 kilometres. Ford says that the SUV will be travelling across the US to demonstrate its capability and technology.

Deliveries of the all-electric Mustang SUV to US customers began last December and the company says that the demand for the vehicle has only sky-rocketed. In fact, 70 per cent of customers who ordered the Mach-E are new to Ford. Thus, the company is planning to make the most of the opportunity by engaging potential customers in a thrilling experience.

The drive began from the Classic Car Club Manhattan in New York City. The stops of the journey will include Amelia Island off the Florida coast; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta and Las Vegas before concluding in Seattle. Through this coast-to-coast drive, Ford wants to showcase all that the electric Mustang Mach-E can do with product experiences along the way to demonstrate its style and features. The journey aims to amplify awareness around Mustang Mach-E and what it can do. "More than a century after the Model T brought mobility to the masses, Mustang Mach-E is injecting thrill and passion to fully electric vehicles," said Jason Castriota, Ford’s global brand director, Battery Electric Vehicles.

The drive draws inspiration from the original Ocean to Ocean race commissioned by Henry Ford in 1909, when he entered two factory Model T cars in the first US-based transcontinental road race. Twenty-three days and 4,106 miles later, the Ford Model T No. 2 crossed the finish line at the Seattle World’s Fair. A re-creation of that winning Model T will lead the two Mustang Mach-E SUVs out of New York and escort them to the finish line in Seattle.