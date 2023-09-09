World EV Day: Made in India electric motorcycles to watch out for

As we celebrate the 2023 World EV Day, let’s take a look at the most promising made in India electric motorcycles set to arrive soon
Ola Electric announced its upcoming electric motorcycle range recently - M1 Adventure, M1 Cruiser, M1 Roadster and Diamond Head
The new electric motorcycles are designed and developed in India and will arrive in 2024. Ola promises the most powerful batteries on any Indian electric bike when launched
The Tork Kratos X will be the brand’s new flagship electric motorcycle. The e-bike will get a 7-inch TFT screen, more powerful motor and new Furiously Fast (FF) mode
The Tork Kratos X will also sport different side panels as well as winglets, differentiating it from the Kratos R. The electric motorcycle is expected to arrive soon
One of the more anticipated launches, the Matter Aera will be India’s first geared electric motorcycle and will get a 4-speed gearbox
The Matter Aera will get a 5 kWh battery with 125 km range and 10.5 kW (14 bhp) of power. Priced between ₹1.44 lakh & ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom), sales are yet to begin
India will get its second performance electric motorcycle with the Orxa Mantis. The premium naked e-bike will get a liquid-cooled motor with 28 kW and a 9 kWh battery with 200 km range
The Orxa Mantis electric streetfighter has been developed completely in India with the launch planned around November this year