HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles World Ev Day: Thinking Electric Bike? These Are The Options You Have In India

World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India

When we talk about electric vehicles in India, the most populated segment in that space is the electric scooters. However, electric motorcycles are not that much available in terms of numbers. Only a few EV startups have come up with their respective electric motorcycles in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2023, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.

Electric bikes in India may be only a few in numbers, but they are spread across different segments such as sportbikes, cruisers, commuters etc. Also, some of these electric bikes are really exciting in terms of their design, features and performance.

If you are planning to buy an electric motorcycle in India, here are a few options for you.

Ultraviolette F77

The Ultravioleltte F77 is one of India’s quickest electric vehicles on sale. Also, this is the costliest electric bike in India and comes powered by the largest battery pack in any electric two-wheeler available in the country. Priced between 3.80 lakh and 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and powered by a 10.34 kWh battery pack, the 207 kg weighing fully-faired, sharp-looking bike promises a 307 km range. Designed and developed with inspiration from the aviation sector, this pure electric sportsbike is high-performance focussed. The bike offers 38.8 bhp peak power and 95 Nm of maximum torque. It claims to sprint 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds at a top speed of 152 kmph.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹ 3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ktm Rc 490 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ktm Rc 490
₹3.85 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Keeway V302c (HT Auto photo)
Keeway V302c
₹ 3.89 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Cfmoto 650nk (HT Auto photo)
Cfmoto 650nk
₹ 3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Emflux Motors Emflux Two (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Emflux Motors Emflux Two
₹4 - 4.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hop Electric Oxo (HT Auto photo)
Hop Electric Oxo
₹ 1.65 - 1.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Revolt RV400

Revolt RV400 is one of the first movers in the electric motorcycle segment. The bike is available at a starting price of 1.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and promises an 80 km range on a single charge. It features a naked streetfighter look with the practicality of a commuter blended with that. The Revolt RV400 has a top speed of 85 kmph and takes about 4.5 hours to be fully charged. It was claimed as the country's first AI-powered electric motorcycle. The motorcycle gets all-LED lighting, a fully digital instrument cluster and a sporty riding stance.

Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr is an interesting electric bike in the Indian market that comes priced at 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The electric bike comes in the guise of a naked streetfighter and carries some retro styling elements that are blended with modern technology and features. Powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack, this electric motorcycle promises a 200 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 100 kmph. Oben claims that this bike can be charged in two hours using fast charging technology and it can sprint 0-40 kmph in three seconds.

Watch: Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review

Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger is a retro-styled cruiser electric motorcycle. In terms of design, it looks like heavily inspired by Bajaj Avenger motorcycles. However, the all-electric characteristic is what makes it distinctive. TheKomaki Ranger promises up to 250 km range on a single charge. It claims to be capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph. The motorcycle is available at 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hop Oxo

Hop Oxo is an electric commuter motorcycle that comes priced between 1.65 lakh and 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric motorcycle claims to have a 150 km range on a single charge thanks to a 3.75 kWh battery pack. The motorcycle can run at a top speed of 95 kmph and the manufacturer offers a four-year warranty on the battery. Also, to get it charged up to 80 per cent from zero, the bike takes four hours and 45 minutes.

Matter Aera

Matter Aera at one glance looks like a sporty naked streetfighter motorcycle with an electric powertrain. However, the key USP of this bike is the four-speed manual gearbox. While electric motorcycles are known for not having conventional transmission, Matter introduced a four-speed hypershift gearbox to the Aera. The bike promises a 125 km range on a single charge thanks to a five kWh battery pack and can sprint 0-60 kmph in less than six seconds.

Tork Kratos R

Another interesting-looking streetfighter is the Tork Kratios R which comes priced at 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric motorcycle promises 180 km range on a single charge and 105 kmph of top speed. Tork claims the bike requires three hours to be charged up to 80 per cent from 20 per cent in regular charging mode while using a fast charger, it can be charged up to 80 per cent in just an hour. Powering the bike is a four kWh battery pack.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2023, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: F77 Bajaj Komaki electric bike electric motorcycle EV electric mobility Ultraviolette F77 Revolt RV400 Oben Rorr Komaki Ranger Matter Aera Tork Kratos R Hop Oxo

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Star toy Presents Turbo Maxx Power Saver Gold Electricity Saving Device (ISI) 40% Save Upto Electricity – Pack of 1 (Multicolor)
Rs. 327 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 199 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.