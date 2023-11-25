HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers New Royal Enfield Himalayan Prices Announced For Europe, Deliveries In March 2024

New Royal Enfield Himalayan prices announced for Europe, deliveries in March 2024

Royal Enfield launched the new Himalayan at Motoverse 2023 and while the motorcycle is immediately on sale in India, the adventure tourer will make its way to the UK and Europe by March 2024. The company also announced prices in both markets with the new Himalayan retailing from 5,750 Pounds to 6,300 Pounds (approx. 6.03 lakh to 6.61 lakh) in the UK and from 5,900 Euros (approx. 5.38 lakh) onwards in Europe.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was launched in India with an introductory price starting at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai)
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was launched in India with an introductory price starting at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai)

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in India last evening at Motoverse 2023 priced from 2.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, Chennai). It replaces the Himalayan 411 globally and will make it to other countries overseas in a phased manner. Meanwhile, RE has commenced dispatches to dealers in India and is set to ramp it up in the following weeks.

Also Read : New Royal Enfield Himalayan launched in India, priced from 2.69 lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will begin in the UK and Europe in March 2024, right in time for the riding season
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452
Deliveries of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will begin in the UK and Europe in March 2024, right in time for the riding season

The decision to introduce the ADV to Europe in March is in line with the riding season there with the onset of spring and summer. Notably, the Himalayan 450 for exports will get tubeless tyres right from the start, which have not been introduced in India at the moment. The motorcycle maker says homologation-related issues have delayed the tubeless tyres' availability in India and the same will be available sometime next year.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
₹ 2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
₹ 3.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.50 - 1.75 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 74,491 - 75,811**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Royal Enfield Himalayan will be built in a single-spec for all countries, barring local regulatory requirements. The bike draws power from the new Sherpa 450 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine tuned to make 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch. The bike also comes with an all-digital console supporting smartphone connectivity, navigation and more. There's also Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes, switchable ABS, and more.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition launched at 4.25 lakh

Watch: Royal Enfield Himalayan review: Adventure icon in a brand new fashion

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan gets an introductory price of 2.69 lakh for the Base variant, going up to 2.84 lakh for the top Summit variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Chennai. The introductory prices will be applicable till December 31, 2023. Royal Enfield also unveiled the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023, which will be introduced at a later date.

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2023, 15:56 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.