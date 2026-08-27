E10 petrol could return through high-octane variants amid E20 woes

The E10 petrol might return to fuel stations across India amid rising consumer clamour to bring back lower ethanol blended fuel. The government is reportedly exploring whether high-octane branded fuels such as XP95, Speed and Power95 can be sold in an E10 formulation. This would sidestep the requirement to build a separate storage and fuel dispensing infrastructure for E10 petrol. Interestingly, this significant move comes at a time when many vehicle owners have started turning to high-octane fuels like Octane 95 and Octane 100 amid the worry around regular E20 petrol.

Mint has reported that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) is discussing the matter with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL). The discussion assumes significance as consumer concerns about the negative impact of E20 petrol on older engines and fuel economy persist despite the government’s assurances, sparking demands to bring back E10, which is considered more suitable for older vehicles. The talks are in the initial stages, and a final decision is yet to be taken, added the report.

The report stated that options are being looked at in order to offer the more appropriate E10 fuel for older vehicles and allay consumer concerns. Octane 95, which comes at a premium, is among the options being considered to be offered as E10. The government and OMCs are reportedly looking at the demand viability and customer acceptability for Octane 95 as E10, which would be a premium E10. “It is being looked at if a regular cheaper E10 would be more acceptable or an expensive premium E10," the report cited a source as saying.

Premium high octane petrol sales surging

XP95 from IOCL, Speed from BPCL and Power95 from HPCL are the Octane 95 or branded petrol. These come priced higher than the regular petrol, which is E20. In March 2026, the share of Octane 95 in the total petrol sales of OMCs was 4%, which has now surged to about 15%, as consumers are worried about E20's impact on their vehicles, especially the older models.

Interestingly, the Octane 95 also contains 20% ethanol just like regular petrol, but it comes with additives including a chemical mixture that helps clean engine parts, improve fuel burning, prevent rust, and boost overall engine performance. It is available at 90,000 PSU fuel stations across India.

Apart from these two variants, the regular petrol and Octane 95, there is also the Octane 100 variant, which is mostly used for premium vehicles and costs around ₹150-170. This has no ethanol but higher additive content. However, given its higher cost, a need has arisen to offer a cheaper variant for consumers using it in older vehicles.

Another interesting fact is that this new plan to bring back E10 petrol comes in the backdrop of Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran pitching to restore a lower-ethanol option.

E10 through Octane 95 is an easy fix

The report has cited fuel retailers as saying that providing E10 through the Octane 95 petrol variant route is an easy fix. Monty Sehgal, national spokesperson for Federation of All India Petroleum Traders, has reportedly said that providing Octane 95 petrol with 10% ethanol is quite easy for the OMCs as it doesn't require any change in tanks or delivery units.

Prabhat Kumar Singh, president of the Bihar Petroleum Dealers Association (BPDA), reportedly said that bringing back E10 as an independent fuel would require huge investment in infrastructure from the OMCs. Instead, the roll-out of E10 petrol can be done smoothly by utilising the existing infrastructure for Octane 95, which currently contains 20% ethanol, Singh reportedly said.

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