Tata Harrier EV gets new dual-motor QWD 75 variant; prices start at 26.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched a new variant of the Harrier EV in India, expanding the electric SUV’s lineup on our shores. This is the new Fearless+ QWD 75 variant, and it comes priced at ₹26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, potential buyers can enjoy the Harrier EV’s dual-motor all-wheel-drive capability at a lower entry point than before.

The Harrier EV is underpinned by Tata’s Acti.ev+ architecture and, in this configuration, churns out 504 Nm of torque. The company claims the SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds. The dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive setup is complemented by six terrain modes, alongside features such as Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode, aimed at enhancing traction and control across varying driving conditions.

The dual motor setup derives juice from the larger 75 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed MIDC range of 627 km, while the real-world estimate hovers between 480 km and 505 km. The actual driving range will vary according to usage and load, but the numbers place the Harrier EV among the longest-range EVs in its segment.

In terms of equipment, the Fearless+ QWD 75 variant includes powered front seats with memory function for the driver, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, a 10-speaker JBL audio system, 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual-zone automatic climate control with voice assistance. Further amenities include ambient lighting, rear headrests designed for added comfort, and rear sunshades.

The model is offered with a lifetime battery warranty (with select terms and conditions) and has received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

With the latest update, the Harrier EV range now comprises seven variants. Pricing for the full lineup is as follows:

Harrier EV Personas and Prices

Persona Price ( ₹ , ex-showroom) Adventure 65 ₹ 21.49 lakh Adventure S 65 ₹ 21.99 lakh Fearless+ 65 ₹ 23.99 lakh Fearless+ 75 ₹ 24.99 lakh Fearless+ QWD 75 ₹ 26.49 lakh Empowered 75 ₹ 27.49 lakh Empowered 75 (higher trim) ₹ 28.99 lakh

Prices exclude charger and installation costs. An AC fast charger is available at an additional ₹49,000.

Alongside the new QWD variant, the company has also introduced a new exterior colour option called Seaweed Green, which is available across all personas. The full colour availability is detailed below:

Harrier EV Colour Options by Persona

Colour Adventure Fearless Empowered Seaweed Green (new) Y Y Y Pristine White Y Y Y Pure Grey Y Y Y Empowered Oxide Y Nainital Nocturne Y

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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